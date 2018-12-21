DNI Metals - Announces Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, December 21, 2018 - DNI Metals Inc. (CSE: DNI; OTC PINK: DNMKF) ("DNI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting held December 20, 2018.

The following matters of business were conducted:

1. The presentation of the financial statements.

2. The election of 3 directors.

3. The re-appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley LLP as the Corporation's auditors.

4. The change of the Corporation's financial year end from March 31 to December 31.

5. The special resolution authorizing the continuance of the Corporation from the Province of Quebec into the Federal jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Quebec) and the Canada Business Corporations Act, as more particularly described in the Information Circular for the Meeting.

The scrutineers provided the report on attendance, which indicated that there were present at the meeting, in person or represented by proxy, 113 shareholders holding 25,463,889 common shares of the Corporation, or 21.1% of the common shares outstanding.

Voting Results

Election of Directors Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld Daniel J. Weir Carried 10,615,876 98.9% 117,851 1.1% John A. Carter Carried 10,657,592 99.21% 76,135 0.71% Keith Minty Carried 10,702,592 99.71% 31,135 0.29% Appointment of Auditors Carried 24,771,130 99.23% 192,134 0.77% Change of Financial year end to December 31 Carried 10,716,974 99.84% 16,753 0.16% Continuation of DNI from a Quebec Corporation under the QBCA to a Federal Corporation under the CBCA Carried 10,619,586 98.94% 114,141 1.06%

The information Circular specified that Daniel J. Weir personally owns or exercise's control over 3,050,000 common shares, however the actual numbers are 3,456,200 common shares and his wife Nicolle Weir owns 576,000 common shares, as disclosed and publicly available on Sedi. This information was also recorded in the minutes of the Annual Meeting.

DNI - CSE

DMNKF - OTC

Issued: 122,098,403

For further information, contact:

DNI Metals Inc. - Dan Weir, CEO 416-595-1195

DanWeir@dnimetals.com

Also visit www.dnimetals.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, the following: (i) the geological characteristics of the projects; (ii) the potential to discover additional mineralization and to extend the area of mineralization; (iii) the potential to raise additional financing; and (iv) the potential to expand and upgrade the resource estimate of the projects. Forward-looking information is subject to the risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from that expressed in or implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to volatility and sensitivity to market metal prices, impact of change in foreign exchange rates, interest rates, imprecision in resource estimates, imprecision in opinions on geology, environmental risks including increased regulatory burdens, unexpected geological conditions, adverse mining conditions, changes in government regulations and policies, including laws and policies; and failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, and other development and operating risks, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective", "hope" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although DNI believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: DNI Metals Inc.