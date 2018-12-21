Santacruz Silver Completes Issuance of Advisory Fee Shares

TSX.V: SCZ

FSE: 1SZ

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2018 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") has completed its previously announced issuance of 250,000 of its common shares (the "Advisory Fee Shares") to Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") pursuant to an amended financial advisory agreement between the Company and Haywood. The Advisory Fee Shares were issued to Haywood, along with a cash payment of $1,063, in satisfaction of general financial advisory services provided to the Company by Haywood, including services relating to the Company's disposition of its interest in the Gavilanes Project in August 2017. The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the issuance of the Advisory Fee Shares. The Advisory Fee Shares were issued at a deemed share price of $0.085 (gross value: $21,250).

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects, Veta Grande and Rosario, and two exploration properties, the Minillas property and Zacatecas properties. The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

