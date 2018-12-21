Westhaven Shareholders Approve All Motions Put Forth at AGM

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2018 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 21, 2018. The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe Ratcliffe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Stock Option Plan.



The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Victor Tanaka, Hannah McDonald and Shaun Pollard to the Company's Board of Directors.

Shaun Pollard, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

