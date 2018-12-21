Brigadier Gold Closes Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (BRG.H) is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering (the “Offering”) of $500,000 of gross proceeds based on the issuance of 10,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.10 until December 21, 2019. The Common Shares and Warrants are subject to a resale restriction until April 22, 2019. Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for the repayment of outstanding debt as well as general corporate purposes while the Company continues to evaluate various corporate strategies and opportunities.

For further information, please contact Bev Funston, Director at (604) 921-1810.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

Bev Funston, Director

(604) 921-1810

info@brigadiergold.com