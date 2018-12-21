Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Kilo Goldmines Receives Final Draw under Credit Facility

22:44 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 - Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (“Kilo” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: KGL) is pleased to announce that it has received the final draw down of A$250,000 under its previously announced A$750,000 secured term credit facility from major shareholder Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd (“Resolute”). Kilo is also pleased to announce that Resolute has agreed to extend the repayment date of the loan from December 14, 2018 to March 14, 2019. Under the loan agreement, Kilo also has the right to extend repayment for a period of 30 days in certain circumstances.

About Kilo

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. is a Canadian gold exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'KGL' and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol '02K'. The Company holds about 2,417 km² of prospective Archaean Kibalian greenstone in the Kilo-Moto area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Incorporated within these licences is:

  • the Somituri project (71.25% owned by KGL), comprising six contiguous licences (361km²) held by KGL-Somituri SARL
  • the KGL Isiro SARL Joint Venture (JV) with Randgold Resources Ltd. (2,056 km²), for gold and associated minerals only. The JV is managed by Randgold and financed by it to pre-feasibility (PFS) for a 51% participation interest. Upon completion of the PFS, KGL can participate in funding or Randgold will increase its participation to 65% by completing a Feasibility Study. Certain areas which have been deemed of no interest to Randgold have been returned to KGL.

KGL has retained the rights to explore for and develop iron ore resources and other minerals associated with the licences held by KGL Isiro SARL.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Gibbs
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 416 360 3406
Email: philip.gibbs@kilogoldmines.com
Website: www.kilogoldmines.com

Disclaimer

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Kilo Goldmines Ltd. All forward looking statements concerning Kilo’s future plans and operations, including management's assessment, project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond Kilo’s control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


