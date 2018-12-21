Kilo Goldmines Receives Final Draw under Credit Facility

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2018 - Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (“Kilo” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: KGL) is pleased to announce that it has received the final draw down of A$250,000 under its previously announced A$750,000 secured term credit facility from major shareholder Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd (“Resolute”). Kilo is also pleased to announce that Resolute has agreed to extend the repayment date of the loan from December 14, 2018 to March 14, 2019. Under the loan agreement, Kilo also has the right to extend repayment for a period of 30 days in certain circumstances.



About Kilo

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. is a Canadian gold exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'KGL' and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol '02K'. The Company holds about 2,417 km² of prospective Archaean Kibalian greenstone in the Kilo-Moto area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Incorporated within these licences is:

the Somituri project (71.25% owned by KGL), comprising six contiguous licences (361km²) held by KGL-Somituri SARL

the KGL Isiro SARL Joint Venture (JV) with Randgold Resources Ltd. (2,056 km²), for gold and associated minerals only. The JV is managed by Randgold and financed by it to pre-feasibility (PFS) for a 51% participation interest. Upon completion of the PFS, KGL can participate in funding or Randgold will increase its participation to 65% by completing a Feasibility Study. Certain areas which have been deemed of no interest to Randgold have been returned to KGL.

KGL has retained the rights to explore for and develop iron ore resources and other minerals associated with the licences held by KGL Isiro SARL.



