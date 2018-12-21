Cipher Resources Strengthens Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December21, 2018 / Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CIFR) ispleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Bond tothe board of directors of the Company, subject to approval of the TSX VentureExchange.

Mr. Bond isthe Chief Investment Officer and founder of Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund("Terra Capital") the holder of 10 million shares (16.66%) of the Company. TerraCapital is a specialist investment manager with a proven track record ofperformance, a focus on risk management and with a management team that isstrongly aligned with investors. Mr. Bond previously worked as an analyst atRAB Special Situations Fund at RAB Capital Plc. The RAB Special Situations Fundhad an investment bias towards natural resources and was previously rated theBest Energy and Natural Resources Fund by Hedge Fund Review in 2007 and rankedNo 1 in Barron's Hedge Fund 50 Global rankings in 2007.Prior to joining RAB in 2007, Mr. Bond was anAssociate at Azure Capital, a boutique investment bank based out of Perth, WA.Here he worked on numerous merger and acquisitions, as well as being involvedin a number of capital raisings in the small cap sector.

ElenaTanzola President and CEO of Cipher Resources commented,"We are very pleased to welcome Jeremy to our board of directors.His extensive experience and connections withinthe capital markets financing sector will be an invaluable addition to our teamand growth of the Company."

With the appointments of Jeremy Bond, the board of directors of theCompany is now rounded out at seven members, including Elena Tanzola, JimMustard, Duncan Gordon, Guy Philippe Bertin, Paul Mainwaring, George Pyper andJeremy Bond.

For furtherinformation, contact Elena Tanzola at 778.386.0662 or etanzola@cipherresources.com.

