Luckystrike Resources Grants Incentive Share Purchase Options

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2018 - Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (LUKY.V) announces that subject to regulatory approval and pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted 3,625,000 share purchase options in aggregate to directors, officers and consultants for the Company. Each option is exercisable for the purchase of one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30. Options issued to the directors and officers of the Company will be exercisable for a period of ten years and are vested upon issuance. Options issued to consultants will be exercisable for a period of five years and are vested at 25% each 6 months for a total 24 months period.



William Chornobay President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com or contact Jeff Stuart of King James Capital Corporation, handling Investor Relations for the Luckystrike, by telephone at (604) 210-2150 or by email at jstuart@kingjamescapital.com.

