Nordic Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, December 24, 2018 - NORDIC GOLD INC. (TSX-V: NOR) ("Nordic" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Second Tranche"). Pursuant the Second Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,400,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $240,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one warrant to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until December 21, 2020, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

In consideration for the services provided by certain finders, the Company paid a cash commission of $16,800 and issued an aggregate of 168,000 non-transferable compensation options, each exercisable by the holder into one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until December 21, 2020, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche, PFL Raahe Holdings LP ("PFL") has been issued an additional 477,600 Common Shares pursuant to the Pre-Paid Forward Gold Purchase Agreement dated November 2017 (as amended on October 15, 2018) between the Company and PFL.

The securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche and the Common Shares issued to PFL are subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

About the Company

Nordic Gold Inc. is a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland. The Laiva Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted and financed to production via a gold forward sale agreement.

