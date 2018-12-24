Northern Sphere Announces Resignation of CEO and Appointment of Interim CEO

Toronto, December 24, 2018 - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTC Pink: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. A. John Carter as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and a director of the Company. The Company thanks him for his service over the years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Kelly Malcolm, currently a director of the Company, has been appointed to the role of Interim CEO. Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist who specializes in the integration and interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data to guide exploration and development activities. Since June 2017 he has been the President and CEO of a mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and is an executive, advisor, or on the board of several public, private, and reporting issuer companies. Mr. Malcolm has worked in the mineral exploration industry as a geologist for several junior explorers and mid-tier producers, and acts as a consultant to several boutique Toronto-based finance firms. He holds a BSc in geology and a BA in economics, both from Laurentian University.

The Company is conducting a search for a new permanent CEO and will announce developments in due course. Over the coming weeks, the Company will be implementing various initiatives designed to improve the prospects of the Company and to create additional value for its stakeholders. These initiatives will include a detailed review of the Company's finances, investor material, and mineral exploration assets. During this time, the Company's website will be deactivated, so we encourage our shareholders and interested parties to refer to the Company's Canadian filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northern Sphere

Northern Sphere is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of primarily gold, copper, and silver properties. For further details on Northern Sphere, please refer to our web site (www.northernsphere.com) and Northern Sphere's Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Malcolm, Interim CEO and Director

Corporate office: Suite 2150, 121 King West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3T9

Email: kmalcolm@genericgeo.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Northern Sphere's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results, exploration plans and the timing of a potential resource estimate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent to preparing a resource estimate within expected timeline, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Northern Sphere's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Northern Sphere believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Northern Sphere disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. We seek safe harbour.