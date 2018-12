Cadillac Announces Granting of Incentive Stock Options

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2018 - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CDC; GREY:CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") announced today the Company on December 21, 2018 granted an aggregate of 2,150,000 stock options to Cadillac’s directors, officers and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one Cadillac common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until December 21st, 2023. The common shares of the Company on Friday, December 21, 2018 closed on the TSX Venture Exchange at $0.025.



