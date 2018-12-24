Tudor Gold Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, December 24, 2018 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that two new directors were added to the Company's board of directors at last week's annual general meeting of shareholders, to replace outgoing directors Raymond Marks and Robert Quinn. Mr. Walter Storm and Mr. Helmut Finger were re-elected to the board and Mr. Alexander Burton and Mr. Sean Pownall were newly elected to the board of directors at the meeting held on December 19, 2018.

The shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing Davidson & Company LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; (ii) granting annual approval to the Company's incentive stock option plan; and (iii) approving and ratifying the Company's advance notice policy.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Aris Morfopoulos

Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Tel: 604-721-2650

Email: aris@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.