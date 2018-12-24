Tudor Gold Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, December 24, 2018 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that two new directors were added to the Company's board of directors at last week's annual general meeting of shareholders, to replace outgoing directors Raymond Marks and Robert Quinn. Mr. Walter Storm and Mr. Helmut Finger were re-elected to the board and Mr. Alexander Burton and Mr. Sean Pownall were newly elected to the board of directors at the meeting held on December 19, 2018.
The shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing Davidson & Company LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; (ii) granting annual approval to the Company's incentive stock option plan; and (iii) approving and ratifying the Company's advance notice policy.
About Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.
"Walter Storm" Walter Storm President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!