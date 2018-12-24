Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Minera IRL Celebrates Christmas with More Than 5,000 Children from Ten Neighboring Communities

24.12.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

LIMA, Dec. 24, 2018 - Minera IRL Ltd. ("Minera IRL" or the “Company") (BVL: MIRL, CSE: MIRL) is pleased to report that for the 12th consecutive year, the Company has celebrated Christmas with more than 5,000 children from 10 communities that neighbor Corihuarmi Gold Mine and flagship project Ollachea.

"It is with great pleasure that we are able to continue the Company's annual tradition of sharing Christmas with our neighboring Communities who support our operations and also wish our shareholders a very Merry Christmas," stated Diego Benavides, CEO and Director of Minera IRL Ltd.

The children and youth of the 10 Communities celebrating with Minera IRL received gifts in accordance with their age, and traditional panetton and hot chocolate was shared with family members by the Minera IRL team.

Merry Christmas and Happy 2019

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera ​​IRL ​​Limited

Gerardo Perez
Chairman
 +51 1 418 - 1230
Diego Benavides Norlander,
CEO and Director
 +51 1 418 - 1230
Carlos Ruiz de Castilla,
Chief Financial Officer
 +1 778 387 5434

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f3f6989-2880-4870-9f44-6210ee95fd99


Minera IRL Ltd.

Bergbau
Peru
www.minera-irl.com


