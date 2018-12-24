Minera IRL Celebrates Christmas with More Than 5,000 Children from Ten Neighboring Communities

LIMA, Dec. 24, 2018 - Minera IRL Ltd. ("Minera IRL" or the “Company") (BVL: MIRL, CSE: MIRL) is pleased to report that for the 12th consecutive year, the Company has celebrated Christmas with more than 5,000 children from 10 communities that neighbor Corihuarmi Gold Mine and flagship project Ollachea.
"It is with great pleasure that we are able to continue the Company's annual tradition of sharing Christmas with our neighboring Communities who support our operations and also wish our shareholders a very Merry Christmas," stated Diego Benavides, CEO and Director of Minera IRL Ltd.
The children and youth of the 10 Communities celebrating with Minera IRL received gifts in accordance with their age, and traditional panetton and hot chocolate was shared with family members by the Minera IRL team.
Merry Christmas and Happy 2019
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Minera IRL Limited
Gerardo Perez Chairman
+51 1 418 - 1230
Diego Benavides Norlander, CEO and Director
+51 1 418 - 1230
Carlos Ruiz de Castilla, Chief Financial Officer
+1 778 387 5434
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f3f6989-2880-4870-9f44-6210ee95fd99
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!