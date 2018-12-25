Goldstrike Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Dec. 24, 2018 - GoldStrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) is pleased to report that Terrence King, John Kuehne and Lucy Zhang were re-elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 14, 2018. In addition, Ewan Webster and William Jung were elected to replace Dr. Lawrence Dick and Reimar Koch, both of whom have retired.



Dr. Ewan Webster is an exploration geologist who began his career in geology at the University of Glasgow, Scotland where he was awarded a First-Class Honours degree. He then went on to pursue a Ph.D. at the University of Calgary, funded by Geoscience B.C., for which he focused on unraveling aspects of the structure, stratigraphy, tectonics and metamorphism of southeastern British Columbia. Dr. Webster went on to become an instructor in the Geological Technology program at Yukon College. He currently sits on the Board of Lucky Strike Resources Ltd. and is a senior consultant to two syndicates carrying on exploration focused in northwest British Columbia.

Mr. Jung graduated in accounting at the University of British Columbia, is a former chartered accountant and has over 35 years of experience in the areas of finance and business. He has worked with a major international chartered accounting firm as well as in private industry. During the past 25 years Mr. Jung has principally been involved in the management of publicly listed companies. He is currently a director and Chief Financial Officer of Columbia Crest Gold Corp., and a director and Corporate Secretary of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. and a director of Lucky Strike Resources Ltd., all of which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Goldstrike, I want to sincerely thank Dr. Dick and Mr. Koch for their service to the company, and I look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Koch as an advisor to the Company," said Mr. King.

Terrence King is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Lucy Zhang is Chief Financial Officer of the Company and William Chornobay is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Messrs. Kuehne, Jung and Webster will sit as independent directors of the Company.

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company and the shareholders approved the amendments to the Company’s Stock Option Plan set out in the Information Circular for the Meeting.

