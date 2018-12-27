Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Resource Capital Gold

Toronto, December 27, 2018 - Eric Sprott announces that he holds 26,835,089 common shares (shares) and 3,944,444 share purchase warrants of Resource Capital Gold Corp. ("Resource Capital") representing approximately 15.4% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 17.2% on a partially diluted basis. This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because the sale of shares, as described below, has resulted in a decrease in Mr. Sprott's beneficial holdings of shares of more than 2% of the outstanding shares of Resource Capital.

On December 24, 2018, Eric Sprott sold 7.2 million shares at a price of $0.015 per share ($108,000), representing approximately 4.1% of the outstanding shares, in two private transactions. Prior to this disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially held 34,035,089 shares and 3,944,444 share purchase warrants, representing approximately 19.4% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 21.2% on a partially diluted basis.

The shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Resource Capital Gold is located at 500-666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3P6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

Mr. Eric Sprott

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1