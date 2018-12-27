Murchison Announces Closing of $150,000 Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2018 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 20, 2018, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 1,666,667 common shares on a flow through basis (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.09 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $150,000.03.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration on its Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver deposit in Saskatchewan.

The Company paid certain eligible finders a finder's fee in the amount of $9,000 cash. All securities issued under the Private Placement will have a four month and one day hold. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to final approval from the TSXV.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd.

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper project in North-Central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 50% interest in the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt project in Quebec and gold projects in the Pickle Lake area of northwestern Ontario.

Additional information about Murchison Minerals and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Murchison Minerals Ltd.