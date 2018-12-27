Prize Mining Announces the Appointment of Dallas Pretty to the Board of Directors and Resignations of David Schmidt, Feisal Somji and Robert Archer

VANCOUVER, Dec. 27, 2018 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) announces that the Company has appointed Mr. Dallas Pretty, B.Comm., CA to the Company's Board of Directors. The Company is also announcing the resignations of David Schmidt and Robert Archer from the Company's Board of Directors and the resignation of Feisal Somji as Executive Chairman and Director of the Company's Board of Directors.

"Dallas brings over twenty years of experience in accounting, finance, capital and public markets to Prize and we are pleased to have him join our Board of Directors" stated Michael McPhie, President & CEO of Prize Mining. "We would like to thank Feisal, Robert ad David for their work with the company and wish them well in their future endeavors."

Dallas brings more than 20 years of corporate finance experience focused mainly in the technology sector. He has supervised the finances, operations and process improvements of rapidly growing companies, has participated in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings and has managed public company reporting. His extensive technology industry experience also includes senior finance roles at Unity Wireless, Meridex Software, and Sideware Systems. Prior to leaving public practice, Dallas was a manager in the audit and advisory services group at KPMG LLP, where he worked with a portfolio of private and public companies primarily in the technology sector. Dallas holds a Chartered Accountant designation and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

About Prize Mining Corp.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

