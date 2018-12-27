Ximen Mining Corp. Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, December 27, 2018 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM) The Company is pleased to announce that it hasarranged a non-brokered private placement of 1 million units at a price of$0.25 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000.Each Unit consists of one common share andone transferable common share purchase warrant.Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of24 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer atan exercise price of $0.30 per share.

Directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may participate in theforegoing offerings, and such parties may sell securities of the Company ownedor controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX VentureExchange to finance participation in such offerings. There is no material factor material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. Afinder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance to the TSX VentureExchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will besubject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing.The offering and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by theTSX-V.

TheCompany is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announcednon-brokered private placement of 1.8million flow through shares at a price of $0.30 cents per share for grossproceeds of $540,000.Each Flow-Throughshare consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" asdefined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company forexploration expenses on the Company’s British Columbia mineral properties.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject toa hold period expiring April 12, 2019.

The Company paid a cash commission of $28,000 and issued 93,333 brokerwarrants for the placement. The broker warrants are exercisable at a price of$0.30 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing.

Christopher Anderson and Wesley Warthe-Anderson who are directors and/orofficers of the Company, participated in the Offering by subscribing for atotal of 350,000 shares, constituting a related party transaction pursuant toTSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders inSpecial Transactions ("MI 61-101").The Company relied on section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption fromthe formal valuation requirement and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for anexemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 asthe fair market value of the transaction did not exceed 25% of the Company’smarket capitalization.

The Company has granted 800,000 stock optionsat an exercise price of $0.30. and 500,000 RestrictedShare Units ("RSUs") to its directors, officers, employees andconsultants. The options and RSUs are exercisable for five years and will becancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee orconsultant of the Company. The Stock Options and the RSUs are nottransferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date ofgrant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

On behalf ofthe Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Ximen Mining Corp.

604 488-3900

AboutXimen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percentinterest in all three of its preciousmetal projects. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Gold DropProject and Brett Gold Project arelocated in southern BritishColumbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure MountainSilver project adjacentto the past producing HuldraSilver Mine. Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, inthe USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin StockExchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA andWKN with the number as A2JBKL

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale ofsecurities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitationor sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registeredunder the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended,and may not be offeredor sold in the UnitedStates absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE: XimenMining Corp.