CanAlaska Announces Closing of $325,500 Private Placement Financing
Vancouver, December 27, 2018 - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for 930,000 flow-through units ("F/T Units") at a price of $0.35/F/T Unit for gross flow-through proceeds of $325,500. In conjunction with this financing, the Company paid finders' fees to eligible finders in the aggregate amount of $22,785 cash and 65,100 finder's warrants. Each F/T Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and ½ share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant comprising part of the F/T Units will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at $0.60/share for a two year period; provided that after the four month hold period expires, if for 10 consecutive days the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSXV exceeds $0.90, then the Company may anytime thereafter accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the date that is 10 days following the date on which the Company issues notice to all the warrant holders of the new expiry date. The Company will also issue a press release on the same date as it issues notice confirming the new expiry date of the warrants.
The Company proposes to use net proceeds received from this financing to advance the Company's copper and nickel projects in Manitoba and to carry out additional work on projects within the Athabasca basin.
All securities issued pursuant to this financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after the date of their issuance.
About CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 102,870 hectares (254,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin region - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the company's properties in the eastern Athabasca basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Peter Dasler
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President & CEO
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com
John Gomez
Corporate Development
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: jgomez@canalaska.com