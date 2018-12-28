Luckystrike Resources Announces Changes to Board of Directors 

VANCOUVER, Dec. 27, 2018 - Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (LUKY.V) announces that William Jung was appointed to the Board of Directors, effective December 14, 2018, to replace Reimar Koch, after Mr. Koch announced his retirement.



Mr. Jung graduated in accounting at the University of British Columbia, is a former chartered accountant and has over 35 years of experience in the areas of finance and business. He has worked with a major international chartered accounting firm as well as in private industry. During the past 25 years Mr. Jung has principally been involved in the management of publicly listed companies. He is currently a director and Chief Financial Officer of Columbia Crest Gold Corp., and a director and Corporate Secretary of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. and a director of GoldStrike Resources Ltd., all of which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Luckystrike, I want to sincerely thank Mr. Koch for his service to the Company, and I look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Koch as an advisor to the Company," said Mr. William Chornobay, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

William Chornobay President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com

