Nordic Gold Corrects Previous Press Release Concerning Private Placement

NORDIC GOLD INC. / TheNewswire / Vancouver, BC - December 28, 2018 (TSX-V: NOR) ("Nordic" or the "Company") today announced a correction to its press release, disseminated on Monday, December 24, 2018 ("December 24th Release"). The December 24th Release incorrectly stated that PFL Raahe Holdings LP ("PFL") has been issued an additional 477,600 Common Shares pursuant to the Pre-Paid Forward Gold Purchase Agreement dated November 2017 (as amended on October 15, 2018) between the Company and PFL, however the Company issued a total of 596,236 Common Shares to PFL Raahe Holdings LP.



About the Company

Nordic Gold Inc. is a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland. The Laiva Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted and financed to production via a gold forward sale agreement.

