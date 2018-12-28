Sonoro Terminates Hilltop, Alaska Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 28, 2018 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro”), announces the termination of its Property Option & Joint Venture Agreement with Northern Empire Resources Corp. regarding the Hilltop Gold Project in Alaska. No expenditures were incurred by Sonoro on the Hilltop project during 2018 and the agreement was terminated on December 27, 2018.

“Our Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interest of Sonoro’s shareholders to focus exploration efforts at Sonoro’s gold and silver projects in Sonora State, Mexico,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “The ongoing 10,000 meter drilling program at the Cerro Caliche gold project in the Cucurpe mining district will continue into the first quarter of 2019 while exploration activities at the nearby San Marcial gold/silver project are expected to advance towards the drilling phase during 2019. San Marcial is located 30 kilometers to the west of Cerro Caliche.”

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company with two precious metals projects in Sonora, Mexico. Sonoro’s skilled exploration team in Mexico is headed by Hermosillo-based geologist, Melvin Herdrick, who has 45 years of mine-related experience, including 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011. Sonoro’s Chief Geologist and Qualifying Person is Stephen Kenwood, with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

