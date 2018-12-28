Dios Exploration Closes $625,300 Placement

MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2018 - DIOS EXPLORATION completed a $625,300 non-brokered private placement by issuing 9,620,000 flow-through shares at $0.065 per share. DIOS will use these proceeds to fund exploration fieldwork and diamond drilling on promising large AU33 gold project and K2 Bousquet-Doyon type input gold targets, Lower Eastmain deformation zone, James Bay, Quebec.

There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. Finders' fees of $40,950 were paid to arm's-length third parties and 630,000 finder’s warrants, exercisable to purchase an additional share of DIOS at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months from closing. A director participated in the financing by acquiring 50,000 shares.

The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the private placement, which was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Marie-Jose Girard, 43-101 QP

President & CEO

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. : (514) 923-9123