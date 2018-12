Cantex Announces Grant of Stock Options

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV : CD) (the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 554,000 options to certain directors and officers of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $1.00 and a term of six years, expiring December 28, 2024.

Chad Ulansky

