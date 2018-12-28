Cardero Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, December 28, 2018 - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) (OTC Pink: CDYCF) ("Cardero" or the "Company") reports that they have closed the private placement as announced on October 17, 2018 and November 28, 2018. On November 9, 2018 the Company issued 300,000 units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate cash proceeds of $300,000. Each unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of up to five years, expiring on November 9, 2023, provided that, the expiry of the Warrants can be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.30 for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrant, may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date 30 days after the date of the notice.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants allowing them to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before December 28, 2020 at a price of CAD 0.10.

