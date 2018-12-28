Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Stroud Resources Ltd. Announces AGM Results and Cancels Shares for Debt Transaction

28.12.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2018 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (SDR: TSX-V) (the “Company” or “Stroud”) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Stroud.

Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also approved the appointment of Stroud’s auditors, and the Special Resolution to consolidate the outstanding common shares of the Corporation on a ratio of one post-consolidation common share for up to ten pre-consolidation common shares, the ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors.

The Company is not proceeding with the Shares for Debt Transaction previously announced on December 1, 2017.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.
Stroud is a TSX-V listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver-gold project in central Mexico.

For more information please visit www.stroudsilver.com

Mirsad Jakubovic
CEO and Director
Stroud Resources Ltd.
Tel: 416-888-8731

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


