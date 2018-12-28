Stroud Resources Ltd. Announces AGM Results and Cancels Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2018 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (SDR: TSX-V) (the “Company” or “Stroud”) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Stroud.
Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also approved the appointment of Stroud’s auditors, and the Special Resolution to consolidate the outstanding common shares of the Corporation on a ratio of one post-consolidation common share for up to ten pre-consolidation common shares, the ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors.
The Company is not proceeding with the Shares for Debt Transaction previously announced on December 1, 2017.
About Stroud Resources Ltd. Stroud is a TSX-V listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver-gold project in central Mexico.
