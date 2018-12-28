Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Pivit Exploration Inc.

VANCOUVER, December 28, 2018 - Mr. Ryan Kalt today announced that he has acquired an aggregate of 497,500 common shares of Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (''Pivit'' or the ''Company''). 97,500 shares were acquired through a series of purchases on the Canadian Securities Exchange between November 22, 2018 and December 19, 2018, and 400,000 shares were acquired in a private placement on December 28, 2018. Mr. Kalt paid an aggregate of $64,047.50 for the shares purchased, which represents an average of price of $0.1287 per share. The shares purchased by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 2.13% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Kalt now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 3,205,500 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 13.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The shares were acquired by Mr. Kalt for investment purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of Pivit either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Pivit either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

''Ryan Kalt''

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from Pivit's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Michael Raven of Beadle Raven LLP at 1.604.899.6401.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Pivit Exploration Inc.