Giyani Submits an Environmental Management Plan for its K.Hill Manganese Prospect in Botswana

OAKVILLE, Dec. 31, 2018 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the environmental management plan (EMP) for its K.Hill manganese prospect in Botswana. The EMP was submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) on December 28 where it will be reviewed early in the new year. The Company further announces that Scott Breard has resigned from the Board of the Company effective December 31, 2018.



Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“The completion of this first EMP is a very significant development for Giyani as it represents an important step towards the rehabilitation of the areas around K.Hill. Once the EMP is reviewed and approved by the DEA, the Company will commence the rehabilitation work to clean up the surface stockpiles and mitigate the existing physical and environmental risks left by old mining operations at K.Hill as soon as practicably possible. Subsequently, we believe that we will be able to process the collected manganese containing material into a valuable product that we can sell and generate cashflow at this early stage of our Company’s development.”

EMP summary

The K.Hill EMP contains a baselining of the environmental conditions around the old mining area, identification and assessment of potential environmental impacts, and an overview of proposed risk mitigation and monitoring measures the Company plans to implement during the execution phase.

Next Steps

The Company will compile and submit two additional EMPs, one for each of the other two identified prospects, Otse and Lobatse in January 2019. The K.Hill EMP will undergo a review process by the DEA in Botswana which is estimated to take approximately two months to complete as indicated by the typical volume of work at the DEA.

Director change

The Company wishes to announce the resignation of Scott Breard as a director of the Company with effect from December 31, 2018. Mr. Breard will remain a consultant to the Company while he pursues other interests in his area of specialty in corporate communications.

Jonathan Henry, Non-Executive Chairman of Giyani commented:

“I would like to thank Scott for his input as a member of the Board of the Company and wish him well as he builds his corporate communications business.”

About Giyani

Giyani is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its battery-grade manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

