Tango Mining Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2018 - Tango Mining Ltd. ("Tango" or the “Company”) (TSXV:TGV) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has closed a private placement of 4,000,000 units at $0.05 per Unit for a total of $200,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The funds raised are for payment of an outstanding liability and general working capital purposes.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Tango Mining Limited
Mr. Samer Khalaf CEO Tango Mining Limited info@tangomining.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!