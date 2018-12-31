Tango Mining Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2018 - Tango Mining Ltd. ("Tango" or the “Company”) (TSXV:TGV) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has closed a private placement of 4,000,000 units at $0.05 per Unit for a total of $200,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



The funds raised are for payment of an outstanding liability and general working capital purposes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Tango Mining Limited

Mr. Samer Khalaf

CEO

Mr. Samer Khalaf

CEO

Tango Mining Limited

info@tangomining.com

