RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2018 - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. today announced the final 2018 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2018 will receive the 2018 reinvested capital gains.

The annual capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as a taxable distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF.

The 2018 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs are:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER FINAL CAPITAL GAIN

REINVESTED RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.0000 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.0000 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.0000 RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQG $0.0000 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.0000 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.0000 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.0000 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.0000 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.0000 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.0000 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.0000 RBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF RCSB $0.0000 RBC Canadian Bond Index ETF RCUB $0.0000 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.0000 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.0000 RBC Global Government Bond (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RGGB $0.0000 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.0000 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.0000 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.0045 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $0.4187 RBC Canadian Equity Index ETF RCAN $0.2419 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $0.1320 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.0132 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $3.1162 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $2.2770 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $1.6201 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.0000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.0000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.0000 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $3.4951 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $2.5630 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $4.7959 RBC U.S. Equity Index ETF RUSA $0.2128 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.9306 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.6820 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $1.3783 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.1728 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.1280 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.4504 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.8498 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.6360 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $4.6908 RBC International Equity Index ETF RINT $0.1374 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.0000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.0000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.0000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD units)* RXE.U $0.0000 RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF REEM $0.1689 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.9445 RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF RLE $1.7192 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $1.1097 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.8300 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.0000 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $0.0000

* Capital gain distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2018, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services) in early 2019. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $425 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

