Emgold Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement for $575,200

Vancouver, December 31, 2018 - Emgold Mining Corp. (TSX-V:EMR; OTC:EGMCF; Frankfurt:EMLN) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces that it is carrying out a non-brokered flow-through private placement of up to 6,000,000 units ("FT Units") of the Company at CDN$0.13 per Unit to raise up to CDN$780,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share issued as a flow-through share (a "FT Share") of the Company and one half non-transferable share purchase warrant (a " Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of CDN$0.25 per Share (the "Financing").

The FT Shares issued in connection with this Financing, including the Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants, will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months. The Financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with some or all of the offering in accordance with Exchange policies. The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the applicable tax benefits, in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Emgold Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing

Emgold announces that it has closed a first tranche of the Financing and will issue 4,424,615 FT Units for gross proceeds of $575,199.95. In connection with the Financing, the Company will pay finder's fees to arm's length third parties consisting of $34,016.00 in cash and 123,200 compensation warrants, bearing the same terms as the Warrants described hereinabove. Emgold may elect to complete an additional tranche of the Financing in January 2019.

Proceeds of the Financing will be used for qualifying exploration on the Casa South Property, Quebec. As announced by press release on December 14, 2018. Emgold has signed an Assignment Agreement allowing it to acquire up to a 91% interest in the Casa South Property (the "Transaction"), located adjacent to the Hecla Mining Corporation's Casa Berardi Mine. The Transaction is subject to Exchange approval, which Emgold is in the process of obtaining.

About Emgold

Emgold is a junior gold exploration company focused on Quebec, Nevada, and British Columba. Through the recent sale of its Troilus North Property in Quebec, Emgold owns 3.75 million shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG). Emgold has a 100% interest in the Golden Arrow Property in Nevada, an advanced stage gold and silver exploration property. On December 12, 2018, Emgold announced it had signed a letter of intent to lease, with option to purchase, the Marietta Property in Nevada. Marietta is an early stage exploration property with near surface gold and silver mineralization and a conceptual copper porphyry target at depth. Details on these, and Emgold's other properties, can be found at www.emgold.com.

Alain Moreau, P.GEO., a qualified person under the NI 43-101 instrument, has reviewed and approved the content of this press release. Note that the location of Casa South to the Casa Berardi Mine does not guarantee exploration success at Casa South.

