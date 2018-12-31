/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- RBC Global Asset Management/
In the news release, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs, issued today by RBC Global Asset Management over Cision, we are advised by the company that the "Final Capital Gain Reinvested" amount for "RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF" should read "$0.0009" rather than "$0.0000". The complete, corrected release follows:RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2018 - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. today announced the final 2018 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.
Unitholders of record on December 31, 2018 will receive the 2018 reinvested capital gains.
The annual capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as a taxable distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF.
The 2018 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs are:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND
|
FINAL
CAPITAL GAIN
|
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF
|
RLB
|
$0.0000
|
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF
|
RBO
|
$0.0000
|
RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
RMBO
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQG
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQH
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQI
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQJ
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQK
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQL
|
$0.0009
|
RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQN
|
$0.0000
|
RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF
|
RPSB
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
RCSB
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
RCUB
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUSB
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUSB.U
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Global Government Bond (CAD Hedged) Index ETF
|
RGGB
|
$0.0000
|
RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RBDI
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
RPF
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RCD
|
$0.0045
|
RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF
|
RCE
|
$0.4187
|
RBC Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
RCAN
|
$0.2419
|
RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF
|
RLDR
|
$0.1320
|
RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF
|
RBNK
|
$0.0132
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RUD
|
$3.1162
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUD.U
|
$2.2770
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RUDH
|
$1.6201
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF
|
RUBY
|
$0.0000
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUBY.U
|
$0.0000
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF
|
RUBH
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF
|
RUE
|
$3.4951
|
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUE.U
|
$2.5630
|
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RUEH
|
$4.7959
|
RBC U.S. Equity Index ETF
|
RUSA
|
$0.2128
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RPD
|
$0.9306
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RPD.U
|
$0.6820
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RPDH
|
$1.3783
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RID
|
$0.1728
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RID.U
|
$0.1280
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RIDH
|
$0.4504
|
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF
|
RIE
|
$0.8498
|
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RIE.U
|
$0.6360
|
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RIEH
|
$4.6908
|
RBC International Equity Index ETF
|
RINT
|
$0.1374
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RXD
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RXD.U
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF
|
RXE
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD units)*
|
RXE.U
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
REEM
|
$0.1689
|
RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RLD
|
$0.9445
|
RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF
|
RLE
|
$1.7192
|
RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF
|
RGRE
|
$1.1097
|
RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RGRE.U
|
$0.8300
|
RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF
|
RIG
|
$0.0000
|
RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RIG.U
|
$0.0000
|
* Capital gain distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U
For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.
The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2018, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services) in early 2019. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.
About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $425 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
