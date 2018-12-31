Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- RBC Global Asset Management/

20:04 Uhr  |  CNW

In the news release, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs, issued today by RBC Global Asset Management over Cision, we are advised by the company that the "Final Capital Gain Reinvested" amount for "RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF" should read "$0.0009" rather than "$0.0000". The complete, corrected release follows:

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2018 -  RBC Global Asset Management Inc. today announced the final 2018 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2018 will receive the 2018 reinvested capital gains.

The annual capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as a taxable distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF.

The 2018 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs are:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

FINAL

CAPITAL GAIN 
REINVESTED

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.0000

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.0000

RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RMBO

$0.0000

RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQG

$0.0000

RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQH

$0.0000

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.0000

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.0000

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.0000

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.0009

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.0000

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.0000

RBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

RCSB

$0.0000

RBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

RCUB

$0.0000

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.0000

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.0000

RBC Global Government Bond (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RGGB

$0.0000

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.0000

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.0000

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.0045

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.4187

RBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

RCAN

$0.2419

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.1320

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.0132

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$3.1162

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$2.2770

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$1.6201

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.0000

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.0000

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.0000

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$3.4951

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$2.5630

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$4.7959

RBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

RUSA

$0.2128

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.9306

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.6820

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$1.3783

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.1728

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.1280

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.4504

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.8498

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.6360

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$4.6908

RBC International Equity Index ETF

RINT

$0.1374

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.0000

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.0000

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.0000

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD units)*

RXE.U

$0.0000

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

REEM

$0.1689

RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF

RLD

$0.9445

RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF

RLE

$1.7192

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF

RGRE

$1.1097

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RGRE.U

$0.8300

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF

RIG

$0.0000

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIG.U

$0.0000

* Capital gain distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

 

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2018, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services) in early 2019. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $425 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management



Contact
please contact: leah.commisso@rbc.com, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-6498
