Cornerstone announces new CFO

OTTAWA, Dec. 31, 2018 - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2019 director and former CFO David Loveys will again become CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company and current CFO Sabino Di Paola will step into the role of Controller.



Brooke Macdonald, Cornerstone’s CEO, said: “This change is occurring at Sabino’s request, who expressed an interest in reducing his responsibilities to be able to devote more time to developing his accounting consulting business. We are very pleased that David Loveys, who is a former CFO of the Company and a long-time director, has agreed to step back into the CFO role, and we are equally pleased that Sabino will continue to provide us with his expertise as we enter what we expect will be an exciting 2019 for shareholders.”

About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador, in which the Company has a 15% interest1 financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable out of Cornerstone’s share of project earnings or dividends, plus 9.22% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of approximately 23%.

Further information is available on Cornerstone’s website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter. For investor, corporate or media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Mario Drolet (Montreal); Email: Mario@mi3.ca;

Tel. (514) 346-3813

Corporate Matters: David Loveys, CFO (Ottawa); Email: loveys@cornerstoneresources.ca;

Tel. (343) 689-0714

Cautionary Notice:

On Behalf of the Board,

Brooke Macdonald

President and CEO

1 Subject to JV partner SolGold satisfying certain conditions.