Investigator Resources Ltd: Resignation and Appointment of Joint Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Adelaide, Australia - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is pleased to advise the appointment of Ms Melanie Leydin as Chief Financial Officer who will replace Mr Angelo Gaudio who has resigned as joint Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer effective 31 December 2018. Ms Anita Addorisio has also been appointed joint Company Secretary.Acting CEO Andrew McIlwain commented: "These corporate changes continue to reflect our focus on cash conservation and efficiency of operation during this period of strategic change for Investigator. Angelo has been a key contributor during this period and his support is gratefully acknowledged".Ms Leydin has over 25 years' experience in the accounting profession and over 13 years' experience as a Company Secretary for ASX listed companies. She is a Chartered Accountant and a Registered Company Auditor. Her experience in public company responsibilities includes ASX and ASIC compliance, control and implementation of corporate governance, statutory financial reporting, reorganisation of companies and shareholder relations.Ms Addorisio is an experienced finance professional with over 15 years' senior finance experience and 5 years' experience as a Company Secretary for ASX listed companies within several industry sectors including Resources. She is a Fellow of CPA and holds a Masters in Accounting.The Board acknowledges and appreciates the substantial contribution that Mr Gaudio has made during his tenure as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer. The Board and staff of Investigator Resources wish Angelo well in his future endeavours and express their gratitude for his support and service during this time.





About Investigator Resources Ltd:



Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.





Source:



Investigator Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Andrew McIlwain Acting CEO/Director Investigator Resources Ltd. E: info@investres.com.au T: +61-8-7325-2222 Ms Melanie Leydin Company Secretary & CFO Investigator Resources Ltd. T: +61-3-9692-7222