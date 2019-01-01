Cardinal Resources Ltd:: Strengthens Experience at Board Level

Perth, Australia - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Non-Executive Director Trevor Stanley Schultz.Mr Schultz has over 45 years in the mining industry with experience in project development, construction and operations. Between 2008 and 2018 he was an Executive and Non Executive Director with Centamin Egypt and was responsible for the construction of the 12Mtpa processing plant which has a similar flowsheet to Cardinal's proposed flowsheet.Prior to this, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Ashanti Goldfields Corporation (now Anglo Gold Ashanti Ltd) and was a resident of Ghana for 6 years. Furthermore, he worked for BHP in Australia and America and in South Africa with Anglo American Corporation.Trevor has an MA in Economics from Trinity College, England (1968), an MSc in Mining Engineering, from Witwatersrand University, South Africa (1972) and an Advanced Management Programme Diploma from Harvard Business School, USA (1986).Archie Koimtsidis, CEO / MD of Cardinal, said:"We are pleased to have Trevor join the Cardinal Board where his many years of expertise in project development will be of significant value to Cardinal and its stakeholders as the company moves the Namdini Gold Project towards the next level, its Definitive Feasibility Study which is anticipated in Q3 - 2019."The Board and Management would like to thank Mr Robert Schafer for his geological contribution. We appreciate Robert's offer to provide advice as an independent consultant as we develop our district and near mine targets and wish him the best in his future endeavours."





Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a recently announced Maiden Probable Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.



Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.





