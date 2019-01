Melkior - Maseres 5000m Drilling Starts 15 January, 2019

Timmins, January 2, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce that a drill contract has been awarded for the Maseres Project. The drill contract is for a maximum of 5,000 meters of NQ drilling. Drilling is anticipated to begin on January 15, 2019.

Additional geophysical information from the recently completed IP survey is expected to be available shortly and will be incorporated in part on Melkiors website. This information will include priority recommended target locations from TMC Geophysics as well as a 3D inversion model of the chargeability data.

Melkior would like to state that it is not currently in possession of any Material Nonpublic Information.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

