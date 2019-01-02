Irving Resources Receives Drilling Permit at its Omu Gold-Silver Project, Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, Jan. 02, 2019 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (“METI”) of its Otoineppu Prospecting Plan covering drilling activities at the Omu Sinter, part of Irving’s 100% controlled Omu gold-silver project, Hokkaido, Japan.



Approval of this Prospecting Plan allows Irving to conduct diamond drilling and other advanced exploration activities at Omu Sinter, one of Irving’s high priority target areas at its Omu project. With this approval, Irving must now submit a Otoineppu Mine Safety Regulation for acceptance.

Late last year, Irving worked with Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (“MINDECO”) and Rodren Drilling Ltd. to mobilize a diamond drill to Omu. The companies recently worked together to establish a drilling and core processing yard at a new warehouse facility located approximately one kilometer from Omu Sinter. Currently, work permits are being sought for a Canadian crew to conduct the drill program. Further updates about timing of drilling will be provided once visas have been obtained.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and verified, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President & Director

