Newrange Gold Appoints Robert Archer as CEO

VANCOUVER, January 2, 2019 - (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Robert Archer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Archer has more than 35 years' experience in the mining industry, working throughout North America and Peru. After spending more than 15 years with major mining companies, he held several senior management positions in the junior mining sector and co-founded Great Panther Silver Ltd. , an emerging mid-tier precious metals producer. He served as President & CEO of Great Panther until August 2017 and remains on the Board of Directors. Mr. Archer has been a shareholder of Newrange for many years and took a more active role by joining the Board of Directors in March 2018. He is a Professional Geologist (registered in British Columbia) and holds an Honours BSc from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.

"We welcome Bob to the management team," stated Robert Carrington, who will maintain the roles of President and Chairman. "Since joining Newrange in March 2018, he has proven to be a very valuable member of the Board. Bob's track record as a company builder and experience in the capital markets will be key components of our corporate objective of advancing the Pamlico Gold Project in Nevada to its full potential. The stronger management structure will also give me the much required time needed to steer our rapidly expanding field exploration activities at Pamlico."

"I am excited to be taking on a more active role within Newrange," Mr. Archer said. "I have enjoyed working with the Board and management over the last ten months and Pamlico is a terrific project. I look forward to working more closely with everyone to build on the early successes and demonstrate the tremendous upside of the property."

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada. With numerous drill intercepts of high-grade, near surface, oxide gold mineralization, the Company's Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on creating shareholder value through exploration and development of high-quality projects, the Company is also committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

