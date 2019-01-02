International Zeolite Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, January 2, 2019 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") announces, subject to regulatory approval, the grant of 1,650,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.105 per share for a period of two years, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.
On Behalf of the Board "Ray Paquette" President & CEO 604.684.3301 www.internationalzeolite.com
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
