Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Requisition of a Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX : GUY) (the "Company") announces that it has received a Requisition of a Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Special Meeting"). The requisition is being made by certain shareholders (the "Participants") who in aggregate as of December 31, 2018, own 9.45 million common shares of the Company, representing approximately 5.4% of the total shares outstanding in the Company. The request for the Special Meeting is being made to consider the replacement of the current board of directors of the Company with six new directors nominated by the Participants.

The Company's board of directors remains committed to constructive dialogue and engagement with all shareholders and will review the requisition and respond appropriately in due course.

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

Forwarding-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Special Meeting and business proposed to be transacted thereat. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the timing and nature of the Special Meeting, and any outcomes thereof, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.