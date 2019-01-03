Prize Mining Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Jan. 2, 2019 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV : PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. José Aviña to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective December 31, 2018. The Company would also like to report the resignation of Mr. Dallas Pretty from the Company's Board effective December 31, 2018.

"We would like to welcome José to the Board of Prize" said Michael McPhie, President and CEO of Prize Mining. "His many years of experience in the mining and financial sectors in Mexico will be a benefit to the Company as we continue to explore and define the full potential of our high grade Manto Negro Copper property".

Mr. José Aviña, BA

José has more than 20 years of administrative and finance experience within a range of diverse sectors. He supervised administrative and financial processes for insurance, construction, mortgage, and mining companies. His experience includes senior administrative roles with Rew Materials, Vistas International Mortgage Company in the United States, and Mexican Moly Mines and Scion Mines in Mexico.

José held the position of Regional Administration Manager with Rew Materials and CFO for Vistas International Mortgage before going back to Mexico as the CFO for Mexican Moly Mines and then Scion Mines. José holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey.

About Prize Mining Corp.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

