Fission 3.0 to Drill Strong Prospects at PLN

Five holes will step out from successful prior drill holes

KELOWNA, Jan. 3, 2019 - FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it will shortly be commencing a 1,850m five-hole winter drill program at its PLN project in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The program will focus on high-priority targets within a 700m mineralized corridor identified during the previous drill program. All five holes will test the A1 conductor, stepping out 25m and 50m north along strike of PLN14-019, which intercepted significant uranium mineralization. These five winter holes are part of an overall 3,250m PLN program approved for 2019.

PLN is located in the south-west area of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, immediately adjacent and to the north of Fission Uranium's PLS project, which hosts the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit. With its proximity to large-scale, high-grade uranium deposits, and with multiple geological and geophysical interpreted features, including an extensive drill-identified mineralized corridor, PLN ranks highly in Fission 3's extensive portfolio.

PLN is prospective for high-grade uranium at shallow depth

The property is adjacent to, and part of the same structural corridor as Fission Uranium's PLS project, host to the Athabasca's most significant major, shallow-depth, high-grade uranium deposit

Step out drilling strategy. Drilling will step out from one of the previously-drilled, mineralized holes (PLN14-19), which intercepted 0.5m at 0.047% U3O8 within 6.0m @ 0.012% U3O8 during the 2014 drill program.

Prior drilling has intercepted significant uranium and shown large-scale potential. The Company's 2014 drill program identified a mineralized corridor associated with the A1 conductor ~700m in strike length, where results returned significant mineralization and pathfinder elements.

Highly-targeted winter holes part of larger program at PLN. An 8-hole, 3,250m drill program has been approved by the PLN joint venture for 2019, with 5 holes (1,850m) to be drilled this winter.

Ross McElroy, COO, and Chief Geologist for Fission, commented,

"Our prior drilling has already proven that PLN hosts uranium and, importantly, those results have highlighted the potential for large-scale mineralization. Winter drilling will focus on the approximately 700m mineralized trend and will use a strategy of step outs from one of our previous, successful holes on the property."

PLN Package: The PLN package consists of a total of 36,537 ha in 37 mineral claims of which Fission 3 has a 90% interest in 27,408 ha (10 mineral claims) and a 100% interest in an additional recently staked 9,129 ha (27 mineral claims). Azincourt Energy Corp. holds a 10% interest in 27,408 ha of the PLN property.

The property, just inside the Athabasca Basin, is prospective for high-grade uranium at shallow depth. The property is adjacent to, and part of the same structural corridor as Fission Uranium's PLS project, host to the Athabasca's most significant major, shallow-depth, high-grade uranium deposit. Previous drill results show large scale potential. Drilling in 2014 identified a mineralized corridor associated with the A1 ~700m in strike length, where results returned significant mineralization and pathfinder elements (uranium, boron, copper, nickel and zinc) and included hole PLN14-019 which intercepted 0.5m at 0.047% U 3 O 8 within 6.0m @ 0.012% U 3 O 8 .

Wales Lake Update: A total of 586m of drilling in 2 holes were completed on the southwest and northeast areas respectively of Block C of Wales Lake in December. Both holes targeted basement electromagnetic conductors that were defined by airborne and ground geophysics. The drilling indicates that the southwestern area of Block C appears to have a higher potential for hosting mineralization.

Hole WL18-001 is an angled hole located on the northwest striking major conductor trend in the southwestern corner of the property. The hole was drilled to a depth of 305m and encountered bedrock at 165.5m. Bedrock consisted of alternating sequences of quartz-chlorite-garnet gneiss and sulphide rich quartz-feldspar-biotite-garnet gneiss. Basement geology appears to be roughly flat lying to gently dipping. Intervals of moderate to strong hematite and chlorite alteration occur throughout. Several narrow intervals of fault gouge within strongly foliated regions were encountered throughout. No anomalous radioactivity was encountered.

Hole WL18-002 is an angled hole located in the northeast corner of the property. Similar to that seen in WL18-001, the basement geology appears to be roughly flat lying to gently dipping. The hole was drilled to a depth of 281m and encountered bedrock at 143m. Bedrock consisted of broad sequences of orthogneiss and granodiorite/granitoid. Minimal chlorite alteration is present to a depth of 195.7m. A narrow interval of anomalous radioactivity associated with a pegmatite vein was encountered from 170.0 to 170.5m. Radioactivity in drill core peaked at 500 cps and downhole gamma survey peaked at 3,239 cps. It is likely the radioactivity is from thorium in the pegmatite rather than uranium.

Wales Lake

Hole ID Block Area Collar Hand-held Scintillometer Results On

Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Basement Unconformity

Depth

(m) Total Drillhole

Depth

(m) Az Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Peak Range WL18-001 Block C SW 235 -76 No Significant Radioactivity 165.5 305.0 WL18-002 Block C NE 89 -76.6 170 170.5 0.5 500 143.0 281.0

Wales Lake: The 100% owned Wales Lake property comprises 30 claims in 3 non-contiguous blocks totaling ~35,440 hectares and is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955. Similar to Fission Uranium's PLS property, Wales Lake occupies the same stratigraphic position within the Clearwater Domain and represents relatively shallow depth basement hosted target areas outside of the margin of the Athabasca Basin. From west to east the 3 blocks are referred to as A, B and C respectively. Block A is the westernmost and is located ~30km west of Fission Uranium's flagship high-grade Triple R uranium deposit. Block B is located a further ~6km to the east and Block C is located a further ~7km to the southwest.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a hand-held RS-121 Scintillometer manufactured by Radiation Solutions. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All intersections are down-hole, core interval measurements and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Samples from the drill core are split in half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample will be sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. Analysis will include a 63 element ICP-OES, and boron.

All depth measurements reported, including radioactivity and mineralization interval widths are down-hole, core interval measurements and true thickness are yet to be determined.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy, P.Geol. Chief Geologist and COO for Fission 3.0 Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"

Ross McElroy, COO

