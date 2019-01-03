Guyana Goldfields Inc. Appoints Mr. Perry Holloway as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Affairs

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX : GUY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Perry Holloway as the Company's Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Affairs, effective as of January 1, 2019.

Mr. Holloway is a career diplomat with more than 30 years of international experience in Latin America and the Caribbean focusing on government relations, business advocacy, program management, development, and security. Most recently, Mr. Holloway was the United States Ambassador to Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He also has served in Colombia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, and Afghanistan. Mr. Holloway holds a Masters in International Business Sciences (MIBS) from the University of South Carolina and a Masters in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF).

"We are very pleased that Perry will be joining our team," stated Scott Caldwell, President & CEO. "He brings to the table an intimate working knowledge of Guyana, the government and its people from his time as the U.S. Ambassador. This experience will complement the excellent platform the Company has already established in the areas of government relations, corporate social responsibility and program management."

Mr. Perry Holloway states, "I'm very excited to be joining the Guyana Goldfields team at this time. In my role as U.S. Ambassador in Guyana I saw firsthand how the work of Guyana Goldfields has contributed positively to the Guyanese economy and its people with gold currently being the primary driver of economic growth. I look forward to now being directly involved with this work and further strengthening the Company's in-country relationships to the benefit of both the Company and the people of Guyana."

As a member of the executive leadership team Mr. Holloway will be focused on all activities involving the government of Guyana as well as matters relating to in-country management and corporate social responsibility.

