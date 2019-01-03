Detour Gold Announces Appointment of Bill Williams as Interim CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2019 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX : DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Bill Williams as Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") replacing Michael Kenyon. The Board had previously accepted Mr. Kenyon's notice of resignation on December 13, 2018.

The decision to appoint Mr. Williams as Interim CEO was made in coordination with the previously announced search for a new CEO of Detour Gold under the direction of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee of the Board.

Mr. Williams is a recognized professional who was elected to the Board of Detour Gold at the special meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2018. The Board is confident that Mr. Williams will provide proven experience, expert skills and competent guidance for the Company during the transition period between now and the appointment of a new CEO.

James Gowans, Chairman of Detour Gold, issued the following statement: "The Board would like to thank Bill for stepping into the role of Interim CEO as we continue with the search for a new permanent CEO. We thank Michael for his service to Detour Gold as a director over the past 10 years and as Interim CEO over the past seven months, and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

