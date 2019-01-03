Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Annual Meeting and Special Meeting Update

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2019 - GrowMax Resources Corp. (“GrowMax”) (TSX-V: GRO) announces that the hearing for the application by BullRun Capital Inc. and Kulwant Malhi (the “Dissidents”) against GrowMax and the application by GrowMax against the Dissidents took place in the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench on December 19, 2018. The decision on each of the applications has been reserved.

GrowMax anticipates that the Court will provide guidance as to the timing for GrowMax’s annual and special meeting of shareholders in January, and GrowMax will issue a further news release at that time.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Keith, P. Eng.
President and CEO
Tel.: +1 (647) 299 0046
Email: info@growmaxcorp.com
www.growmaxcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE RELEASE.


