CellCube Confirms Record Date of January 4, 2019

Toronto, January 4, 2019 - Notwithstanding the press release of CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (FSE: 01X) (WKN: A2JMGP) (the "Company") dated January 2, 2019, the Company confirms that the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") bulletin dated January 2, 2019 is accurate, and that shareholders of record owning common shares of the Company on January 4, 2019 will be eligible to receive common shares of V23 Resource Corp. in accordance with the terms of such spin-out transaction and that such record date has not been extended. The Company is retracting the press release they issued dated January 2, 2019 that contained the extended ex-distribution date.

On Behalf of CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.,

Mike Neylan, CEO, Director

Glenda Kelly, Investor Communications

Telephone: 1-800 882-3231

Email: info@cellcubeenergystorage.com

www.cellcubeenergystorage.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.