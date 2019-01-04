Fancamp purchases additional Mallard claims

VANCOUVER, Jan. 04, 2019 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) wishes to announce the purchase of two key legacy claims, part of the historic mineralized trend located in the central part of the 10,000 acre Mallard property and scheduled to be drilled in mid-February. The claims, totalling 84 acres include a number of historic showings, a percussion hole on one of which yielded an assay of 0.93 ounces per ton over 7 feet.



Terms of the transaction include the issuance of 100,000 fully paid up shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a $6,000 payment and a retained 0.05% NSR.

The Company is pleased to note that the original vendor of the property, Blaine Webster, continues to be engaged with the exploration process and is scheduled to deliver a talk on the subject at the Sudbury Prospector’s meeting of January 15th 2019.

This news release was written by the Company’s QP, Peter H. Smith PhD, P.Eng.

