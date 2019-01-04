Algold Issues Shares

Montreal, January 4, 2019 - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG - "Algold" or the "Corporation") today announced the issuance of 174,473 common shares at a price of $0.32 each, in settlement of a debt in the amount of $55,831. This transaction remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Separately, Algold has granted to members of its management an aggregate of 318,364 deferred share units, each expiring after 10 years and issued at a price of $0.38.

ABOUT ALGOLD

Algold Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Algold Resources Ltd.

1320, boul. Graham, bureau 132, Mont-Royal, Quebec, H3P 3C8, www.algold.com

Benoit LaSalle, FCPA, FCA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer b.lasalle@algold.com +1 (514) 951-4411 Alex Ball Executive VP, Finance and Corporate Development a.ball@algold.com +1 (647) 919 2227

