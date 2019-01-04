Algold Issues Shares

Montreal, January 4, 2019 - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG - "Algold" or the "Corporation") today announced the issuance of 174,473 common shares at a price of $0.32 each, in settlement of a debt in the amount of $55,831. This transaction remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Separately, Algold has granted to members of its management an aggregate of 318,364 deferred share units, each expiring after 10 years and issued at a price of $0.38.
ABOUT ALGOLD
Algold Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.
