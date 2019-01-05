Prize Mining Provides Update on Regulatory Matters

VANCOUVER, Jan. 4, 2019 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) wishes to advise that the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") filed a Notice of Application dated December 21, 2018 for an application on January 3, 2019 seeking an interim order pursuant to section 33 and 198 of the Securities Act (Alberta), which names the Company as a respondent. Among other things, the Notice of Application indicates that the staff of the ASC are investigating whether Prize contravened Alberta securities laws relating to continuous disclosure and capital raising exemptions. Counsel for Prize attended the hearing on January 3, 2019 to seek an adjournment in order to obtain sufficient time to prepare its response to vigorously defend against the matters noted in the Notice of Application relating to Prize. The ASC issued an order (the "Order") dated January 3, 2019 to adjourn the hearing to January 14, 2019. The Order also requires that certain respondents named under the Notice of Application cease trading in or purchasing securities of Prize pending the determination of the hearing. Prize is not subject to the cease trade order.

About Prize Mining Corp.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

