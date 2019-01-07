Rambler Metals & Mining PLC Announces Voluntarily Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange

LONDON, January 7, 2019 - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) (Rambler or the Company), announces that it has applied for voluntary delisting of the ordinary shares of the Company (the Shares) from the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV). The Shares are currently listed for trading on the TSXV and AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange (AIM). The Shares will continue to trade on the AIM exchange where the vast majority of trading activity takes place.

The Directors of the Company believe that the minimal trading activity of the Company's Shares on the TSXV no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining this dual listing, and that the Company's continuing AIM listing will provide its shareholders with a sufficiently liquid market. The Company is incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 5101822.

Subject to its application being accepted by the TSXV, it is expected that the Shares will be delisted from the TSXV at the close of trading on January 15, 2019, with the Shares continuing to trade on AIM under the symbol "RMM".

Implication of the delisting for shareholders on the Canadian register

Following delisting from the TSXV on January 15, 2019, the Company will also be closing its Canadian share register and merging it with the principal register in the United Kingdom (the UK) to be maintained by Computershare Investor Services plc (the UK Register).

The Company's Canadian share register will, however, remain open until April 15, 2019, in order to enable shareholders and Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) participants currently on the Canadian register to request, if they wish, to have their Shares issued to a broker/nominee within CREST, the UK settlement system.

If CDS participants or shareholders on the Canadian register have not requested to have their Shares moved to a broker/nominee with CREST by April 15, 2019, their holding will be automatically moved to a certificated holding on the UK Register and they will be sent a new physical share certificate from the UK Register. Canadian share certificates previously issued will become null and void at such time. Shareholders whose holdings are already held within CREST, or who wish to receive new share certificates from the UK Register need not take any action.

CDS participants, or those with Shares held by a broker within CDS, who wish to have their Shares moved over to the UK Register and issued to a broker/nominee within CREST, should arrange for the CDS participant or broker to complete and submit either a "Computershare xSettle Electronic Instruction" or a "Register Removal Request - Canadian Certificate to UK Register" form to Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Registered shareholders with Canadian share certificates who wish to have their Shares held with a CREST broker/nominee will need to open an account with a CREST broker/nominee and complete a "Register Removal Request - Canadian Certificate to UK Register" form and submit it to Computershare Investor Services Inc. together with the original Canadian share certificate(s) and a Stock Transfer Form, duly medallion guaranteed. Alternatively, Canadian share certificates can be submitted to the CREST broker/nominee for them to arrange deposit of the shares into CREST.

The "Register Removal Request - Canadian Certificate to UK Register" form is available from:

https://www-us.computershare.com/Investor/help/PrintableForms?cc=ca&lang=en.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's Canadian transfer agent for more information about the register removal process from Canada to the UK by telephone at 1-866-277-2086 or globaltransactionteam@computershare.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Norman Williams, President and CEO, Director

This announcement has been posted on the Company's website at www.ramblermines.com and will be posted under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Following the completion of its recent productivity improvement initiative Rambler's focus is on sustaining mine and mill production at 1,250 metric tonnes per day. With a return to profitability and positive cash flow, Rambler will continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA

President and CEO

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: 709-800-1929

Fax No: 709-800-1921 Peter Mercer, P. Geo.

Vice President, Corporate Secretary

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700

Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719 Nominated Adviser (NOMAD) David Porter, Peter Malovany

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Website: www.ramblermines.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this news release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed use of proceeds and statements regarding expected mine and mill production. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, interpretation and implications of drilling and geophysical results, estimates regarding timing of future capital expenditures and costs towards profitable commercial operations. Other factors that could cause actual results, developments or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, among others, increases/decreases in production; volatility in metals prices and demand; currency fluctuations; cash operating margins; cash operating cost per pound sold; costs per ton of ore; variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; reserves and/or resources; the ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; operational risks inherent in mining or development activities and legislative factors relating to prices, taxes, royalties, land use, title and permits, importing and exporting of minerals and environmental protection. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

