Stan Berk joins Mexus Gold to explore steps to start production on the mining assets and increase shareholder value

CABORCA, Jan. 07, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financial consulting agreement with Stanley Berk JD. Mr. Berk has a long history of money management and hedge fund management related to capital acquisition in both the public and private markets. Stan and his entities have done so for many companies in diverse industries. Mr. Berk and Mexus Gold have agreed upon the goals of maximizing the Company’s extensive land holding in the Sonora Province of Mexico, acquiring the necessary financing to extract the gold in those lands and reaching agreements with zero waste technology companies to leave the lands free of chemical and toxic waste.

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.